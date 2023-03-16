New Documentary Featuring the Osundairo Brothers Exposes the Jussie Smollett Hoax (VIDEO)

A new documentary from the FOX News streaming service ‘FOX Nation’ called ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax’ puts to rest any doubt that the Jussie Smollett incident was completely fabricated.

Of course, at the time, anyone with an ounce of common sense knew it was a hoax. Even Dave Chappelle mocked the story.

The Nigerian ‘Osundairo brothers’ who were directly involved, exposed the hoax back in 2021.

Now they are speaking out in this new project.

FOX News reports:

How Jussie Smollett staged his hate crime hoax: Accomplices return to the scene of the ‘crime’ Jussie Smollett’s hoaxers-for-hire Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo are speaking to the media for the first time since helping the “Empire” actor stage his hate crime in the early morning hours of a snowy January day in 2019. “Everyone immediately thought ‘This is what Trump’s America is like,” New York Post national correspondent Gabrielle Fonrouge said of the “hate crime” in the newly-released multi-part Fox Nation special, “Anatomy of a Hoax.” “You had people in MAGA hats chasing after a Black man in the night, tying a rope around his neck calling him racist slurs, calling him homophobic slurs,” she added. Fact, however, proved nothing about Smollett’s story was true. So what really happened that night? The Osundairo brothers returned to the scene of the “crime” to give viewers insight into the fabricated event, detailing Smollett’s intentions and plans to make the story believable. “I remember we was [sic] in character the whole time,” Ola said in the Fox Nation episode, as Bola pointed to an empty Chicago sidewalk where the hoax transpired. “This is where we waited for him to come before we attacked him,” he said. “We got here with ten minutes to spare, and we had to plan our escape route, [we had to] survey the land.”

Check out the video clip below. The Osundairo brothers are actually pretty funny:

In the new doc “Anatomy of a Hoax” The Jussie Smollett faked story: The Osundairo Brother detail what really was Jussie’s plan and why. They also say they still feel 'betrayed' by his hate crime lies

Everyone with a brain knew this was a hoax.

Jussie Smollett got off easy for defrauding the country and inflaming hatred.