Nancy Pelosi Takes a Shot at San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for Calling on Her to Repent For Being Pro-Abortion

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a shot at Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for calling on her to repent for her pro-abortion views.

Pelosi claims to be a Catholic.

Pelosi’s comments were made during a speech at Georgetown University’s Center on Faith and Justice on Thursday.

“I think I’m pro-life because I care about children and the rest,” said Pelosi, a pro-abortion extremist.

The California congresswoman then turned her frustration to Archbishop Cordileone.

“I have a problem with my archbishop, well the archbishop of the city I represent,” Pelosi said. “But, I mean, I figure that’s his problem, not mine.”

The rambling former Speaker added that she think she is “pretty much in sync when it talks about the social compact of the Catholic bishops and the rest.”

“They are willing to abandon the bulk of it because of one thing,” Pelosi said of abortion.

Archbishop Cordileone announced that she could no longer receive communion in a public notification letter to her that was published last May.

“As you have not publicly repudiated your position on abortion, and continue to refer to your Catholic faith in justifying your position and to receive Holy Communion, that time has now come,” Cordileone said.

“Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the Archbishop of San Francisco to be ‘concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care’ (Code of Canon Law, can. 383, §1), by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” the letter continued.

Pelosi defied the notice and took communion at the 9 a.m. Mass at Holy Trinity in Georgetown shortly after.