MUST SEE: Arizona Kari Lake Ruling a MAJOR WIN! Will Expose Mail-In Ballot Signature Scam – DEMOCRATS FREAK! (War Room Video)

As reported Wednesday night, the Arizona Supreme Court issued a new order, sending an essential piece of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit back to the trial court for further review.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed the lawsuit on Christmas Eve, despite the evidence of massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans, obviously false testimony by County Elections officials, and his own refusal to let the evidence be presented.

The Arizona Court of Appeals later dismissed the lawsuit in February, opining that Kari Lake did not provide “clear and convincing evidence” of voter fraud. So, she immediately moved to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court, making good on her promise to do so.

The state supreme court ordered:

“IT IS ORDERED denying review of issues one through five and seven. The Court of Appeals aptly resolved these issues, most of which were the subject of evidentiary proceedings in the trial court, and Petitioner’s challenges on these grounds are insufficient to warrant the requested relief under Arizona or federal law.”

The media is downplaying the court’s ruling. But Kari’s former campaign manager explained how huge of a win this is for Arizona and election integrity.

Caroline Wren, who ran Kari Lake’s campaign for Arizona governor, joined Steve Bannon on the War Room on Thursday morning. Caroline described the importance of the court’s ruling.

Caroline Wren: But we are excited about the thing that they did decide to hear. I mean, it is big and the fake news is always going to try and downplay anything in relation to Carrie Lake, but you cannot downplay Carrie Lake. And our team getting the chance to look at these ballots and check the signatures. I mean, signature verification, we always said this was the smoking gun in our case. And every judge, though, took the defendant’s argument hook, line, and sinker to avoid having to actually peel back the curtain on signature verification. And we were astonished when the trial court refused to consider it. And clearly the Supreme Court disagreed. And so that is a big deal. And we had three whistleblowers who were intimately involved in the Signature Verification department in Maricopa County. And these folks said that they were rejecting tens of thousands of signatures up to the tune of, I think, 130,000 ballots and that someone was sending them through anyway.… …We are very excited that we are going to be able to once again put people on notice and expose the fraud that happened in Arizona.

Via The War Room: