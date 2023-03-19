Mother of Superstar Iowa Wrestler Has Meltdown After Her Son’s Defeat

OMG – the mother of wrestling great has a meltdown when he’s upset in the NCAA wrestling tourney.

The University of Iowa has had a wrestler in the NCAA finals every year since 1990. It holds the NCAA record for the most consecutive National Championships in a row having won 9 starting in 1978.

This year Iowa had another great wrestling team and it was led by senior Spencer Lee.

The AP reported:

Purdue’s Matt Ramos pulled one of the most stunning upsets in NCAA Division I wrestling history, ending Iowa’s Spencer Lee’s chase for four national titles with a pin in the closing seconds of their semifinal match on Friday night. Ramos, the No. 4 seed at 125 pounds, got the fall with one second remaining in the third period to end the nation’s longest win streak at 58 matches.

Lee had won 3 national titles in his career and was going for his fourth. He was 2 wins away when he met with Ramos. Only 5 wrestlers in NCAA history have won 4 titles. Lee was 2 wins away from being the 6th. Then he got pinned.

This was too much for his mom to see.

Mom CRUSHED glasses after son, Spencer Lee, lost NCAA Wrestling Championships semifinals in historic upset 😳 It would’ve been his fourth straight title pic.twitter.com/3SdhWA2pr3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2023

Here’s a shorter clip.