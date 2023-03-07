More Nonsense from the Fake News: US Officials Now Claim “Pro-Ukrainian Group” Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipeline



Aerial view of blown Nord Stream pipeline near Bornholm Island.

Three deep-water explosions destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

Swedish seismologists reported that one of the three explosions measures 2.3 on the Richter Scale of earthquake intensity, but this was no earthquake. It was explosion—like a gigantic undersea mine.

The explosions guaranteed that Germany and the EU would not go wobbly with regard to sanctions against Russian energy imports. The damage to the pipelines will take months to repair, and repairs are unlikely to begin until this summer. Even if Germany were to cry “uncle” as civil unrest intensifies over lack of heat and energy, even if Russia decided to turn the power back on, the conduit for Russian gas to Europe was broken.

No country to this day has taken responsibility for the blasts that took out the Nord Stream pipelines to Europe.

Only one country benefited from the blasts. We wrote about this extensively at The Gateway Pundit after the attack.

The terrorist act put Europe in a bind with uncertain supplies of oil and gas before winter.

In a bold statement following the explosions, Secretary of State Tony Blinken cheered the news of the explosions as “a tremendous opportunity” for Europe “to remove dependence on Russian energy.”

Sweden released the first photos from the damaged Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany after the blast.

The footage was published by the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

It is clear the explosion was not caused by Russia or the Western media would have reported that by now. Sweden did not share its investigation which seems odd unless they are protecting someone.

In early February Germany released its study of the disaster. Investigators concluded there was NO EVIDENCE that Russia was behind the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Also in February, a bombshell report was released by author Seymour Hersh pointing the finger at Joe Biden.

The report concluded that President Joe Biden personally oversaw a secret mission in which specialized U.S. Navy dive crews bombed the underwater Nord Stream pipelines, according to Daily Mail and Seymour Substack.

The report claimed that in June of 2022, Navy divers planted C4 explosives on three Nord Stream pipes, and three months later, they were detonated by a sonar buoy that emitted a signal that triggered the bombs.

Now we are being told the Nord Stream pipeline explosion was caused by a “pro-Ukrainian group.”

Seriously, who knew the Ukrainians had such a competent and advanced scuba team operating off the coast of Denmark?

Via Reuters.

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. There was no evidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or his top lieutenants in Ukraine were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials.

Who knew just 10 years ago that our media and intel community would become such a complete joke?