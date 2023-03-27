Monday’s Mystery Witness Revealed: Former National Enquirer Publisher Testifies Before Manhattan Grand Jury

The New York City Grand Jury investigating the junk charges against President Trump reconvened on Monday.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump’ shortly after the former president announced a 2024 bid for the White House.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was the ‘mystery’ witness who testified before the grand jury on Monday.

The New York Post reported: