Monday’s Mystery Witness Revealed: Former National Enquirer Publisher Testifies Before Manhattan Grand Jury

The New York City Grand Jury investigating the junk charges against President Trump reconvened on Monday.
Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.
Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump’ shortly after the former president announced a 2024 bid for the White House.
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was the ‘mystery’ witness who testified before the grand jury on Monday.
The New York Post reported:
The former publisher of the National Enquirer testified Monday before the grand jury that’s hearing evidence against former President Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” probe, The Post has learned.
David Pecker made his second appearance before the panel after being one of the first witnesses to testify in January, a source familiar with the matter said.
The grand jury isn’t expected to vote before the end of the day and isn’t scheduled to return on Tuesday, meaning a potential indictment won’t be handed up before Wednesday, at the earliest.
Pecker was a key player in the “catch-and-kill” payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, in which the Enquirer bought the publishing rights to her claim that she — like Daniels — had an affair with Trump before he became president.