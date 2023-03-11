Minnesota Father Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Allegedly Killing Convicted Pedophile with Moose Horns – Dad Says Sex Offender Stalked His Daughter



Levi William Axtell

Grand Marais, Minn.- A Minnesota man confessed to beating a convicted pedophile with a shovel before “finishing him off” with a moose antler according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

27-year-old Levi William Axtell was charged with second degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Lawrence V. Scully, who was killed in his Grand Marais home Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Axtell was covered in blood as he walked into the lobby, put his hands on his head, and said he had just murdered Scully.

Cook County Judge Michael Cuzzo set Axtell’s bail at $1 million after a Friday hearing.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, an anonymous caller called emergency dispatch around 4:45 P.M claiming that he saw someone in a minivan pull into Scully’s driveway on E. 5th Street and run into the house. The caller said he then heard screaming and saw the van pull away.

Axtell allegedly killed Scully because he strongly believed Scully was targeting his daughter.

Fox News Digital confirmed through court records that Axtell believed Scully was stalking his 22-month-old daughter at her day care. Scully allegedly sat in a car nearby waiting for her.

Axtell requested a court order of protection back in 2018, explaining why his daughter needed it:

He has been there (day care) many times stalking children in his van. He is a convicted pedophile, and him stalking and attempting to groom my daughter is completely inappropriate and needs to stop.

Axtell was initially granted the court order of protection but then it was dismissed weeks later according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Scully had no business walking the streets of America to begin with.

According to Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen, Scully was convicted of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 1979. He was released from prison in 1982.

Sheriff Eliasen said Friday there had numerous complaints against Scully but a subsequent investigation “didn’t reveal anything.”

Axtell is currently jailed in Cook County. He is next scheduled to appear in court on April 10.