Mike Lindell Says He Borrowed $10 Million to Keep MyPillow Open – Here’s How You Can Help

My Pillown CEO Mike Lindell told Business Insider in a recent interview that he borrowed a total of $10 million in the last several months to keep My Pillow open.

Lindell is very active in fighting against voter fraud in the country since the 2020 election. Because of pressure by leftwing groups several stores have removed his products from their shelves.

This has not helped to silence Mike Lindell. He remains active in his work ensuring America can once again have safe and secure elections.

Conservative Brief reported:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that his company is in trouble and he had to borrow $10 million to keep the doors open. He said that he borrowed “about 4 million in May, 2 million in the summer, and 4 million in September (of 2022),” in an exclusive interview with Insider. He said that he has spent “all” of his money on fighting for the nation against what he believes are wrongs that have been done and it has affected his personal finances too. “I sold a building I had in Savage, in Minnesota, in October,” he said. “And I had to borrow 2 million too. I’ve spent it all on fighting for this country.” And he said he will “get around to” selling other things like his private jet. In an interview with Newsweek he said it “sure seems suspicious” that he was audited by the Internal Revenue Service. “I mean, I’ve never been audited before in my life,” he said. “This is just kind of weird. You know, auditing Mike Lindell. So, it sure seems suspicious.”

