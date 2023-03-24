Micki Witthoeft, Mother of Ashli Babbitt, Meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy

On Thursday morning Micki Witthoeft called The Gateway Pundit to tell us she was meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy later in the day.

We will report on our exclusive conversation with Micki later this morning.

CBS News did report on a meeting at the US Capitol and they were able to snap a shot of Micki on her way to the Speaker’s office.

Of course, Nancy Pelosi DID NOT meet with ANY of the family members of those four individuals who were killed on January 6. However, Pelosi did use Officer Sicknick’s death from a stroke on January 7th as a bludgeon to attack Trump and his 75 million voters.

CBS reported:

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to climb through a set of doors to the Speaker’s Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021, met Thursday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in his Capitol office suite — steps away from where her daughter was shot.

CBS went on to share the following:

Witthoeft has been leading nightly Jan. 6 protests outside the D.C. jail since Aug. 1. Organizer Nicole Reffitt estimates 5,000-8,000 people live stream the feed of the protest. The protests have drawn fierce and vocal counterdemonstrations and a substantial police presence of about 12-20 officers.

What CBS didn’t share is that the counter-protesters show up to harass Witthoeft every night outside of the DC Gulag. These evil, evil people taunt Micki about the death of her beloved Ashli.

CBS also shared this:

The U.S. Capitol Police conducted an internal investigation and determined in August 2021 that the officer who had fatally shot Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot acted lawfully and within the department’s policy, and the USCP concluded the officer “potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death” as a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol and forced their way to the House chamber.

CBS left out that the officer who shot and killed unarmed Ashli Babbitt was never even interviewed by DC police before being exonerated.

Four Trump supporters were killed by Capitol Police on Jan 6. Only Ashli Babbitt was mentioned in the Jan 6 Committee’s report. The Democrats still claim that 5 police officers died that day. This is a total lie.

We will report more on Micki’s visit with Speaker McCarthy later this morning.