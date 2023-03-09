Michigan Bans Chinese App TikTok From State Devices But Governor Gretchen Whitmer is Exempted

States across the country are banning TikTok from government devices because it’s basically a spy app for the Chinese Communist Party.

In Michigan, the state has banned the app from state devices, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer is exempt from the ban, because of course she is.

Her office claims it needs the app in case she needs to share important information, but that’s total baloney as you’ll see below.

OutKick reports:

MICHIGAN BLOCKS TIKTOK FROM STATE DEVICES — WITH EXEMPTION FOR GOV. WHITMER The state of Michigan quietly blocked the Chinese-owned TikTok app from state-owned devices. The ban includes exceptions for law enforcement, cybersecurity, and promotional purposes. The ban also exempts Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In February, Whitmer explained that “whether we like it or not, that is [TikTok] is a tool for disseminating important information.” Luckily, the exemption allows Whitmer to continue “disseminating the important information” to which she refers… Jayson Cavendish, Michigan’s acting chief security officer, tells MLive that Whitmer uses a”secure device that has never been on the state’s network nor connected to the state’s wireless environment” to post her dances. Translation, Lockdown Lady uses a burner phone to which China has access.

This is what Whitmer does with TikTok. Looks pretty important, doesn’t it?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is exempted from the state-ordered TikTok ban. This way she can continue posting what she calls “important information” for state residents. Like this:

pic.twitter.com/rzcdIOtEqd — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 8, 2023

Gov. Whitmer says she uses TiKTok for “disseminating important information.” While other state officials cannot, she can still show us her fancy jackets: pic.twitter.com/TyQ2VUzxOz — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 9, 2023

TikTok banned from all state devices but one…Different rules for Queen Whitmer once again.https://t.co/9vp3t5KFlP — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) March 8, 2023

Gretchen Whitmer demonstrates once again that she is above everyone else. She thinks slinging beers, dancing, and showing off leather jackets is “important information.” No, it’s not. https://t.co/OZj0cpovsw — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) March 9, 2023

Gretchen Whitmer is exempted from the state-ordered TikTok ban, so she can continue posting "important information" like her favorite Faygo (spoiler: not Moon Mist): pic.twitter.com/b1uRXyjr3H — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) March 8, 2023

Typical Democrat. Do as I say, not as I do.