Michelle Obama Claims She Cried for 30 Minutes After Trump’s Inauguration

In her most recent podcast episode, Michelle Obama claims she cried for 30 minutes after Trump was inaugurated in 2017.

Michelle states, “I cried for 30 minutes straight — uncontrollable sobbing — because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years.”

The former first lady claimed she began to cry right as her family was leaving Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Michelle Obama cried for half an hour after Trump's 2017 inauguration pic.twitter.com/V6ce6XMATx — Global Monitor (@GlobalMonitor0) March 7, 2023

Her comments come around the same time as she is attempting to promote her book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times”.

Her new statement, however, contradicts her previous statements regarding how she felt on Inauguration Day.

In 2018, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michelle Obama described Inauguration Day much differently and never mentioned she cried.

Michelle Obama talks leaving White House after Trump inauguration: "Bye Felicia" https://t.co/KMwNodXq6I pic.twitter.com/vhwm8IMazo — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2018

Per the Washington Post:

Laughter erupted inside the New York City studio after “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked Michelle Obama what was running through her mind as she waved goodbye on Inauguration Day in 2017. “Bye, Felicia,” Obama cheekily replied of the moment that marked the end of her family’s time at the White House and the beginning of the Trump administration. That was in December 2018, when Obama was promoting her first book, “Becoming.” Now, four years and another book later, the former first lady is offering a more serious assessment of the emotions she felt on Jan. 20, 2017, the day Donald Trump became president.