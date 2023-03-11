Michael Cohen to Testify Monday in Trump-Stormy Daniels Hush Payment Case

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify before a Manhattan grand jury investigating a ‘hush payment’ made to Stormy Daniels on behalf of the former president.

Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s predecessor previously rejected the Trump ‘hush payments’ case because it wouldn’t stand up in court.

Fast-forward a couple years and now the Manhattan DA has revived the Stormy Daniel hush payments probe to counter Trump’s 2024 White House bid.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been meeting with Manhattan prosecutors investigating the Stormy Daniels case over the last few weeks.

According to the Associated Press, Cohen will testify on Monday.

Cohen previously claimed he was directly involved in helping Trump pay Stormy Daniels a $130,000 ‘hush payment.’

AP reported:

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments made on the former president’s behalf, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. They were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation and his testimony is coming at a critical time, as prosecutors close in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. Prosecutors sometimes save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation. Cohen has been meeting regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including a day-long session Friday to prepare for his appearance before the grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in the matter since January.

Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday signaled criminal charges for Trump are likely in the Stormy case, according to the New York Times.

Trump was told he can appear before the grand jury next week if he wants to testify, the New York Time reported, citing four sources.