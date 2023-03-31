Michael Cohen Gets His Revenge! – Gloats After Manhattan Grand Jury Votes to Indict Trump… “No One Is Above the Law”

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen gloated after news broke about Trump’s indictment.

“I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President…accountability matters and I stand by my testimony,” Michael Cohen said in a statement.

Former Pres. Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen issues statement after sources say Trump was indicted: "I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President…accountability matters and I stand by my testimony." https://t.co/7PFGKtWJAS pic.twitter.com/nmIooA2tN4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 30, 2023

Michael Cohen appeared on MSNBC earlier this month to discuss the Stormy-Trump case as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg prepared to bring charges.

Cohen trashed Trump.

Michael Cohen suggested he is out for revenge for serving prison time on federal charges.

Recall, Michael Cohen was previously sentenced to 36 months in prison for lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and tax evasion charges related to his taxi medallion business.

Cohen said it’s Trump turn to serve prison time.

“So if it was good enough for me to go [to prison], it should be good enough for him,” Cohen said about Trump.

