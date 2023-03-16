McCarthy’s Approval Surges After Release Of Jan 6th Tapes, Trump Praise – Far Higher Than RINO Paul Ryan’s At Similar Point

Americans appreciate those who stand up to the Deep State.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s approval rating is surging.

According to a new poll, 41% say they approve of McCarthy while only 34% say they disapprove.

This is a 6% net increase from just last week.

The news gets even better for McCarthy among Republicans.

62% of Republicans say they approve of McCarthy – only 17% disapprove.

This is far higher than Paul Ryan’s approval at a similar point in his time as Speaker.

After Paul Ryan’s first two months, this same poll found his job approval was only 33% overall and 45% among Republicans.

McCarthy’s surge corresponds with giving Jan 6th tapes to Tucker Carlson.

Donald Trump recently praised McCarthy for releasing the Jan 6th tapes saying, “I think it’s a fantastic thing he did. I think it’s a brave thing he did.”

He added that McCarthy was “doing a wonderful job as Speaker” and said he is “very proud of him.”

Breitbart reported:

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively he is very pleased that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made the decision to release surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. … Trump, for his part, was very pleased with McCarthy’s move. In an interview late last week focused mostly on his new forthcoming book Letters to Trump, the former president praised the speaker profusely saying his decision was “fantastic” and “brave” and would go down in history as one of the most important things McCarthy has done as an elected official. … “I think it’s a fantastic thing he did. I think it’s a brave thing he did,” Trump said. “I think it’s one of the most consequential acts he’s done as a politician and everybody is very happy with him. He’s doing a wonderful job as Speaker.” … Trump told Breitbart News he is pleased with McCarthy in the job so far, and he is glad he made those calls to help get him the gavel. “I’m very proud of him,” Trump said. “I think he’s done a great job. This was a great thing he did for the country.”

Hopefully, the House GOP keeps fighting for the truth!

