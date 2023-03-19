Massive Closeout Sale On MyPillow All-Season Slippers and Moccasins – Was $149.98, Now Only $25.00!

by

It’s time for a massive closeout sale on All-Season Slippers and Moccasins at MyPillow!

Usually $149.98, they are now on sale for only $25.00 when you use promo code TGP (plus Gateway Pundit will benefit when you do)!

Click here to get your size before they’re gone – use promo code TGP to get the sale price:

Mike Lindell says: “When I created my new MySlippers I wanted it to have everything you could need in a slipper. I wanted a slipper that was more comfortable than anything before it but also durable enough to wear all day, indoors and outdoors. That’s why I developed an exclusive 3-tier cushioning system that combines two layers of foam with a patented impact gel to keep you from wanting to ever take them off. But I didn’t stop there, I finished my MySlippers with beautiful leather suede, cozy faux fur linings and an indoor/outdoor sole. I guarantee these will be the most comfortable slippers you’ll ever own!”

Click here to order and use promo code TGP to get them for $25.00!

The All-Season Slippers and Moccasins have an exclusive 4-tier cushioning system:

— Layer 1: MyPillow Patented Fill

We took the MyPillow patented foam you know and love and created a solid layer to provide incredible comfort.

— Layer 2 – Comfort Memory Foam

This layer of comfort memory foam provides that micro comfort and support to wear all day

— Layer 3 – Patented Impact Gel

The impact gel is revolutionary in absorbing impact and relieving pressure

— Layer 4 – Indoor/Outdoor Sole

For all day use

People are saying about MySlippers:

“My slippers were a gift from my husband and since receiving them, he hasn’t heard me complain once about my feet being cold, aching, or tired. I work from home and wear them ALL DAY. Buy these slippers, you will love them!” – Beth

“Ordered these for my daughter for Christmas and now asking for a pair for myself. They are very well made and comfortable…So far I love every product I have bought from my pillow. Sheets, towels, many pillows and now the slippers.” – Deb

“These slippers are by far the most comfortable that I have ever owned. Very high quality and worth the money.” – JB

Note from MyPillow: With MySlippers you will want to add a half to a full size to your normal shoe size. For example, if you wear an 8 or 8.5 please choose a size 9.

Click here to see all the varieties – use promo code TGP to get your discount!

When you get to the MyPillow website, look for this box at the top of the page:

Put TGP where it says “ENTER PROMO CODE HERE” and hit “CONFIRM” to get the discount and help support Gateway Pundit.

If you’re looking for more discounts, go to Mypillow.com/tgp – Mike’s bathrobes are having a closeout sale!

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Promoted Post
You can email Promoted Post here, and read more of Promoted Post's articles here.

 