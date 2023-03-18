Marjorie Taylor Greene: Biden DOJ Coordinating with Manhattan DA to Prosecute Trump; Calls for Congress to Investigate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted on Saturday that the Biden Department of Justice is coordinating with elected Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to prosecute President Trump. Greene called for a Congressional investigation after Trump announced on Truth Social he expects to be arrested Tuesday in the New York City grand jury investigation into the alleged Stormy Daniels payoff scandal. Bragg’s campaign for D.A. in 2021 was funded by George Soros.



“We must bring in the Biden DOJ officials who have been coordinating with the Manhattan DA to testify. And subpoena all of it. We must end the weaponization of government power for politics.”

“Biden’s DOJ is coordinating with the Democrat Manhattan DA to arrest Donald Trump, the top Republican Presidential candidate for 2024, and charge him with a fake outdated misdemeanor charge. It’s ALL FOR POLITICS! This is what they do in communists countries to destroy their political opponents! Republicans in Congress MUST subpoena these communists and END this! We have the power to do it and we also have the power to DEFUND their salaries and departments! Enough of this! The American people deserve a government that actually works for them NOT a bunch of self centered communists who bail out their donors, protect the elites, and weld their power to punish their political enemies!”

“Of course as soon as our Oversight Committee comes out with REAL PROOF that the entire Biden family was getting paid by CHINA for influence and favors from Joe Biden, these communists thugs decide to arrest Trump. IMPEACH JOE BIDEN!!! And it’s not even political like Trump impeachments, it’s actually deserved.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called out the “absurd abuse” in the prosecution of Trump, “Virtually every campaign finance violation involves either 1) spending other people’s money illegally or 2) taking money into your campaign that you shouldn’t. Trump did neither. He used his own money to resolve a private dispute, irrespective of any campaign. The impending indictment is based on an untested, tortured legal theory. This is an absurd abuse of the criminal process in our politics. It must be seen for the partisan pathetic ploy it is. #TRUMP2024”

The establishment is trying to take out President Trump before the 2024 election on several lawfare fronts: The bogus Stormy Daniels case, the state investigation into the ‘perfect’ phone call about the fraudulent 2020 Georgia presidential election and the Biden DOJ special counsel investigation into Trump’s dispute with the National Archives over presidential records, as well as January 6.