Marjorie Taylor Greene and Other House Republicans to Visit J6 Prisoners in Jail

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other House Republicans are planning to visit the J6 prisoners in jail. Greene has said that she has received reports of abuse.

To her credit, Greene has visited these prisoners before now.

Not nearly enough elected Republicans have visited these prisoners or involved themselves in their defense. Better late than never.

ABC News reports:

House Republicans say they plan to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday they are planning a visit with some defendants who are being held in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also sits on the panel, told ABC News that the committee is planning to send a letter this week to lawmakers regarding the planned visit to the Washington, D.C., detention facility. Greene said the visit would focus on the conditions of those jailed over Jan. 6, including what she claimed to be “reports of abuse.” “They’re pretrial and they haven’t even been convicted and they’re not allowed to see their families, many times are not allowed to see their attorneys — the food has been a major complaint,” Greene alleged. “There’s been complaints of it tasting like cleaner.”

Newsmax has more on this:

Green’s complaints come despite the U.S. Marshals Service saying last year that an inspection of the facility holding the Jan. 6 defendants “did not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates,” according to ABC News. Although most defendants charged in connection with Jan. 6 are not in jail pending trial, there are several dozen cases where individuals are being held, because a judge has determined that there’s no combination of conditions that could be placed on them to ensure that they either wouldn’t pose a danger to the general public or risk obstructing justice in their case, ABC News reported. Greene has previously visited some Jan. 6 defendants in jail and said last year she saw they were “suffering greatly.”

Every House Republican should be going with Greene on this trip.

Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House lawmakers in visit with Jan. 6 prisoners | Just The News https://t.co/eQw4L7QoWk — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 8, 2023

The country will one day look back on the treatment of these prisoners with shame.