Man with Prior Arrest Kills Chicago Police Officer in Front of Children Playing at School

A man with a prior arrest was charged with killing a Chicago police officer in front of children this week.

18-year-old Steven Montano gunned down 32-year-old Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso Wednesday afternoon in front of children playing at a school nearby.

Officer Vasquez-Lasso was responding to a domestic violence report Wednesday when he saw Montano chasing a woman near an elementary school.

The police officer was shot several times and died at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Fox Chicago reported.

Montano was shot in the head and is currently hospitalized.

Montano had a prior arrest that was a dropped misdemeanor charge, according to Fox News.

The officer is survived by his wife and young daughter.

