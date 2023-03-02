Man Arrested by FBI After TSA Finds Explosive Device Hidden in His Checked Luggage

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday night after TSA agents found an explosive device in his checked luggage.

Mark Muffley, 40, was supposed to take an Allegiant flight from Pennsylvania to Florida on Monday.

TSA found a device with a “circular compound” that had two fuses and powder hidden in the lining of his checked bag.

The west side of the Pennsylvania airport’s main terminal was shut down after agents discovered the suspicious package on Monday morning.

Muffley was paged over the airport’s public intercom to report to the security desk but he fled the airport.

FBI and bomb technicians who responded to the scene confirmed the object “was indeed a live explosive device,”

Muffley was charged with “possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.” according to ABC News.

