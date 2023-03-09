Trump Is Publishing Book Of Letters From Hillary, Oprah, President Reagan And Many Others

Donald Trump is revealing letters from various celebrities and world leaders.

The letters will appear in a new book titled “Letters To Trump.”

The book will cost $99 — and $399 for a signed copy.

Axios reported:

Former President Trump, in a new book, plans to reveal 150 private letters sent to him — including one from Oprah Winfrey in 2000 in which she says: “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” The big picture: Trump writes that he still considers Winfrey “amazing” — but admits it’s not mutual: “Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again.” … Behind the scenes: Trump’s new book includes letters — from presidents, royals, celebrities and business titans — that he chose from thousands he saved over 40+ years, and stashed at his various properties. For each, Trump adds a photo and his own commentary about the author — and, for tough handwriting, some transcripts.

Letters from former Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton – alongside letters from Kim Jong-Un, Jair Bolsonaro, and Vladimir Putin will appear in the book.

Letters from Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Princess Diana and Mario Cuomo will also appear in the book.

The Daily Mail reported:

The former President will include letters he received from presidents, royals including the late Princess Diana, world leaders, celebrities and business executives in his new book, called ‘Letters to Trump’. The book from Winning Team Publishing will include letters from former Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton as well world leaders including North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. … The book, set to be published on April 25, will also include letters from Hillary Clinton, Michael Jackson, former senator Ted Kennedy and the late American golfer Arnold Palmer.

Trump’s last book was a massive success grossing $20 million in just the first two months.

