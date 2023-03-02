Liz Cheney Has a New Job After Being Booted from Congress

Don’t feel sorry for Liz Cheney. During her time in Congress, and while constantly attacking President Trump and chairing the shame January 6th Committee, Cheney grew her net worth from approximately $7 million in 2017 to and estimated $44 million today.

What a haul!

Now, Cheney has accepted a new job at the University of Virginia.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics reported Cheney will be hired as a professor of practice.

The former Wyoming lawmaker will start her new job immediately and has a contract until the fall semester.

Cheney lost her re-election bid after being primaried by Rep. Harriet Hagemen who was endorsed by Trump.

Oh weird, I thought she was from Wyoming? Liz Cheney Settles for Virginia Professorship After Being Fired from Congress https://t.co/3GantAyeqt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2023

Per NBC:

Cheney said in a statement shared by the center she hopes her work at the university will “contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy” at a time when “there are many threats facing our system of government.” “Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” she said. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world.”

Cheney is the second lawmaker to receive a position at a university after voting to impeach President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October of last year that Senator Ben Sasse who previously voted for President Trump to be impeached, resigned to take a job as the President of the University of Florida.

Students at the University of Florida were not thrilled to to see Sasse on campus and the same might go for Cheney at UVA’s campus.