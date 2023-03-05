Leftist Vandalizes Reagan Library Ahead of DeSantis Visit to Southern California

A leftist vandalized the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California ahead of Ron DeSantis’ visit.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be visiting the Ronald Reagan Library in Los Angeles to promote his new book ahead of his fundraiser in Orange County on Sunday.

A vandal sprayed “Ron DeFascist” in black spray paint the night before DeSantis’ visit.

Simi Valley Police are asking the public for help with any information on the vandalism.

KTLA reported:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be visiting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sunday, but he has not received the warmest welcome by at least one vandal. According to the Simi Valley Police Department, library employees spotted graffiti on one of the library’s entrance signs around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, hours before DeSantis was scheduled to appear to promote his new book. The graffiti read “Ron DeFascist” in black spray paint. The vandalism took place at night and there were no witnesses, police said. Library staff were able to clean up the graffiti before the Florida governor’s high-profile visit.

DeSantis will be attending a fundraiser hosted by the Orange County Republican Party in Anaheim later Sunday.