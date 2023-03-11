Keith Olbermann Melts Down and Tries to Get Twitter CEO Elon Musk Banned from His Own Platform – Musk Responds in Epic Fashion

Not a day goes by without snowflake liberals humiliating themselves.

Failed journalist and talk show host Keith Olbermann actually to tried to get Twitter head Elon Musk banned from his own platform Friday after Musk defended a prominent J6 protestor being persecuting by the Biden regime.

Musk noticed a J6 video posted by Chuck Callesto showing Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” telling protestors to go home and be peaceful.

The Twitter CEO replied: “Free Jacob Chansley.”

Free Jacob Chansley https://t.co/8BbeXF2Fye — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2023

A Twitter user claimed this showed Musk was part of the MAGA Movement. The Twitter CEO replied while this is not the case he believes in blind justice.

I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice. Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence. But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other… https://t.co/XU8vISJaNy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

This last tweet triggered Keith Olbermann so royally that he tries to get Musk reported and subsequently banned from Twitter.

Please remember to report this tweet for violating rules by denying a violent event: https://t.co/gQey15CzgK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 11, 2023

There’s just one small problem: Olbermann forgot who owns the company. Musk can do whatever he wants as long as he follows the law.

Musk then issued this devastating response to Olbermann’s stupidity and mendacity.

Have you considered a career in comedy? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Olbermann dug his hole even deeper and delivered the worst comeback imaginable. He actually suggested Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, knows nothing about business.

Have you considered a career in business? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 11, 2023

This man needs some help because he does not live in the real world.