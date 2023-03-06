Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Testy with Reporter Asking Why Biden Hasn’t Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Who Wired Hunter Biden Millions of Dollars (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday got testy with a reporter asking why Joe Biden has not sanctioned the Russian oligarch who wired Hunter Biden millions of dollars.

In September 2020 the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released a devastating report on the Biden crime family and backed up their claims with documents from the Treasury Department.

According to documents the Senate committees obtained from the Treasury Department:

Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow on February 14, 2014 and another $241,797 to a bank account for Rosemont Seneca Thornton from May-December 2015.

The Biden White House has sanctioned several Russian oligarchs in the last year, however, they have completely left Elena Baturina alone.

“If you could, share the reason why President Biden hasn’t sanctioned the Russian billionaires Vladimir Yevtushenkov and Yelena Baturina. How is he handling the conflict of interest there given his son was a business associate of these two people,” a reporter asked KJP. “And can you confirm that as sitting vice president he dined with Baturina in Georgetown.”

A visibly irritated Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer the question.

“I’m just not speaking to anything that’s related to his son…” she said.

KJP raised her hand and stopped the reporter from asking any further questions about Hunter Biden’s financial ties with Elena Baturina.

WATCH: