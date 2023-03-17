Kamala Harris Reveals How She Was Locked Out Of Her Office By Secret Service Agents (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris taped a softball interview with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert for Wednesday night in New York City. It was complete disaster for Harris.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported she was jeered as soon as she arrived and left Ed Sullivan Theater.

Harris also arrogantly scolded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for bucking the Uniparty on Ukraine.

She could not even describe her own duties as VP.

But one significant piece of information from the humiliating interview went almost completely unnoticed. The Conservative Brief Friday uncovered a clip where Harris revealed that she was locked out of her own office last week by Secret Service agents.

Here is how she said it happened:

Last week, my team, we were having long days as usual, and a member of my team decided to do something really sweet for me,” she said. “I was out of my office in the West Wing. I was having a meeting across the street, and we’re walking back toward my office, and he said, ‘I need to tell you something.’” “The winter is almost over. It’s really cold today. We haven’t lit your fireplace. So I decided when you were in that meeting to light the fireplace,” she remembered the aide saying to her. “But he forgot to open the flue. “So Secret Service was like, ‘Ma’am, you cannot go back to your office,’ because there was smoke everywhere. But it was the sweetest gesture so there are those moments.

WATCH:

Does anyone actually believe Harris actually considered this a sweet gesture? If so, she is one of the most naïve individuals on the planet.