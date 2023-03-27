Kamala Harris Absurdly Claims Americans Are Recovering From High Prices Because of Joe Biden’s Hard Work (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Ghana on Sunday to kick off her week long visit to Africa.

But she won’t visit the US-Mexico border.

Harris flew all the way to Ghana to reinforce the relationship between the US and Africa.

“We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent,” Harris said on Sunday.

Kamala Harris held a joint presser with Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday.

Harris claimed Americans are “recovering” from high prices because “the measures our administration has taken to bring down the costs.”

Inflation is still over 6%, gas prices are still way higher today than when Biden was sworn into office.

Kamala Harris also told Africans: “There are a number of things on the issue of the economy as a whole that we must do – putting aside the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, even before the two became an issue for our nation and a lot of that work is the work that I am here to do on the continent.”

Willie Brown’s mistress to the rescue!

WATCH:

Cristina Laila

