JUST IN: Trump Moves to Quash Georgia Special Grand Jury Report as Fulton County DA Considers RICO Charges

Trump’s lawyers on Monday moved to quash the Georgia special grand jury report and expunge it from the record.

President Trump’s lawyers blasted the special grand jury, calling it “confusing, flawed, and at-times, blatantly unconstitutional,” CBS News reported.

Trump’s lawyers also asked a Georgia court to prevent the special grand jury’s report from being used as evidence as Fulton County DA Fani Willis considers RICO charges against Trump.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election, according to a leak to CNN.

The Georgia special grand jury that investigated Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election recently recommended issuing multiple indictments after meeting for several months.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

Trump’s legal team also demanded Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ office to be recused from any investigations involving Trump, CBS reported.

“Given the scrutiny and the gravity of the investigation and those individuals involved – namely, the movant President Donald J. Trump, this process should have been handled correctly, fairly, and with deference to the law and the highest ethical standards,” Trump’s lawyers Jennifer Little and Drew Findling wrote, the outlet reported.

CBS News reported: