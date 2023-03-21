JUST IN: Trump Moves to Quash Georgia Special Grand Jury Report as Fulton County DA Considers RICO Charges

Trump’s lawyers on Monday moved to quash the Georgia special grand jury report and expunge it from the record.
President Trump’s lawyers blasted the special grand jury, calling it “confusing, flawed, and at-times, blatantly unconstitutional,” CBS News reported.
Trump’s lawyers also asked a Georgia court to prevent the special grand jury’s report from being used as evidence as Fulton County DA Fani Willis considers RICO charges against Trump.
Fulton County DA Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election, according to a leak to CNN.
The Georgia special grand jury that investigated Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election recently recommended issuing multiple indictments after meeting for several months.
Fani Willis is now considering racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.
Trump’s legal team also demanded Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ office to be recused from any investigations involving Trump, CBS reported.
“Given the scrutiny and the gravity of the investigation and those individuals involved – namely, the movant President Donald J. Trump, this process should have been handled correctly, fairly, and with deference to the law and the highest ethical standards,” Trump’s lawyers Jennifer Little and Drew Findling wrote, the outlet reported.
CBS News reported:
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a Georgia court to suppress the report of a special purpose grand jury that investigated alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
In a nearly 500-page filing submitted to a state court in Fulton County, Ga., Trump’s attorneys criticized the process of the special purpose grand jury, calling it “confusing, flawed, and at-times, blatantly unconstitutional.”
In addition to asking the court to quash the grand jury’s December report, expunge it from the record, and prevent any prosecuting body from using evidence derived from the grand jury, Trump’s lawyers also want Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office to be recused from any further investigation or prosecution of the matter involving Trump.
In their filing in the Fulton County superior court, Trump’s lawyers argued the statutes governing the special purpose grand jury are “unconstitutionally vague,” and the judge supervising the panel applied the statutes “in a way that violated the due process rights” of the people involved when he held the special purpose grand jury was a criminal grand jury.
Little and Findling also criticized comments made by the grand jury’s forewoman, Emily Kohrs, in interviews to numerous media outlets, which they claim “violate notions of fundamental fairness and due process and taint any future grand jury pool.” Five other jurors spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about their time on the special purpose grand jury.
“Accordingly, President Donald J. Trump hereby moves to quash the SPGJ’s report and preclude the use of any evidence derived therefrom, as it was conducted under an unconstitutional statute, through an illegal and unconstitutional process, and by a disqualified district attorney’s office who violated prosecutorial standards and acted with disregard for the gravity of the circumstances and the constitutional right of those involved,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.