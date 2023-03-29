JUST IN: Santa Fe District Attorney Stepping Down From Prosecuting Alec Baldwin’s Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

The Santa Fe District Attorney who charged Alec Baldwin for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins has stepped down from the case.

DA Mary Carmack-Altwies is stepping down from the case, her office announced on Wednesday.

This is after the DA’s office last month announced it dropped the gun enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin.

ABC News reported:

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is stepping away from prosecuting the fatal on-set “Rust” shooting, her office announced Wednesday. The move comes after state Rep. Andrea Reeb announced she would be stepping down as special prosecutor in the case as well. In their place, Carmack-Altwies appointed long-time New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as special prosecutors in the case over the fatal October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, her office said. Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death. “My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District.”

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.



Halyna Hutchins

In January Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

“If any one of these three people – Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls – had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor appointed by the DA to the case, said in a statement, according to Fox News. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

The gun enhancement charge would have carried a five-year prison sentence.

Baldwin is still facing the involuntary manslaughter charge which carries an 18-month prison sentence if convicted.