JUST IN: Project Veritas Fires Top Undercover Reporter in Reshuffling – Organization Still Managing After Loss of O’Keefe

As reported earlier, James O’Keefe was fired by the board of Project Veritas last month, the media organization he founded 13 years ago. He gave a 45 minute going away speech to staff on his final day. The speech was later leaked to The Gateway Pundit and several news outlets.

The Gateway Pundit can report that Project Veritas fired one of its top undercover reporters on Monday.

The newly installed PV brass said it was for “financial reasons.”

A second top reporter walked out after the firing today.

The ship is teetering at Project Veritas. The new leadership is still attempting to stop the bleeding after they ousted Jame O’Keefe. Several donors demanded their donations returned after James O’Keefe was ousted in February.

Project Veritas faces an uncertain future.