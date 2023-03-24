JUST IN: Obama-Appointed Judge Rejects Claims of Executive Privilege, Orders Trump Aides to Testify Before Grand Jury

A federal judge rejected Trump’s claims of executive privilege and order the former president’s aides to testify before a grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election, according to a leak ABC News.

Jack Smith subpoenaed Trump aides to testify and turn over documents in the latest special counsel witch hunt.

Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, order Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe.

“Former Trump aides Nick Luna and John McEntee, along with former top DHS official Ken Cuccinelli, were also included in the order, the sources said.” – ABC reported.

“The DOJ is continuously stepping far outside the standard norms in attempting to destroy the long accepted, long held, Constitutionally based standards of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “There is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump. The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle.”

ABC News reported: