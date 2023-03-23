JUST IN: North Korea Says it Conducted New Underwater Nuclear Weapon System: Yonhap

The Democrats are threatening to arrest Trump and our enemies are acting accordingly.

North Korean state media KCNA claimed it conducted a new underwater nuclear weapon system.

Yonhap News Agency on Thursday reported the nuke system was conducted under Kim Jon Un’s guidance.

Pyongyang has increased its saber-rattling since Joe Biden took office last year.

North Korea has fired a series of ballistic missiles over the last year.

Meanwhile the JV team is handling North Korea as we inch closer to World War III.

In September Kamala Harris said the US is allied with North Korea during a visit to the DMZ.

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

Feel safer yet, America?