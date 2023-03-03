JUST IN: Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Coached Joe’s Office on How to Answer Burisma Questions

The Biden Crime Family is once again back in the news and the DOJ continues to sit on their hands.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop in a series of reports this week.

The Biden crime family made millions off the family name in pay-for-play schemes for several decades. The Bidens likely committed several crimes including espionage. The Gateway Pundit reported this week on several likely criminal actions documented on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer.

The New York Post exclusively revealed that Joe Biden’s ne’er-do-well son Hunter coached Joe’s then-press secretary Kendra Barkoff over how to respond to questions about the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

These exchanges between Hunter and Barkoff form the basis of the complaint Hunter defied federal law by not registering as a foreign agent.

This also proves once again that Joe always knew about his son’s activities with Burisma.

The Gateway Pundit has repeatedly shown how Joe has profited handsomely from his son’s dealings.

