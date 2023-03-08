Jonathan Turley Reveals How the Justice Department Can Claim It Was Not Required to Produce Jan 6 Footage in “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley Case



Jonathan Turley

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley weighed in on the government’s case against Jacob Chansley, AKA, the “QAnon Shaman” after Fox News host Tucker Carlson released January 6 footage Monday evening.

Tucker Carlson Monday evening released never-before-seen January 6 footage showing police escorting peaceful protestors through the Capitol.

The newly released videos destroyed the sham January 6 Committee’s narrative.

Capitol Police were seen giving Jacob Chansley, AKA, the “QAnon Shaman,” a tour and walked him onto the Senate floor.

WATCH:

Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” who was sentenced to 41 months seen on the Jan 6 tapes with at least 9 capitol police, acting as his tour guides#TuckerCarlson #Tucker pic.twitter.com/iILcMeuAb3 — Top Secret (@ICU1010) March 7, 2023

Chansley quickly pleaded guilty to charges without significant discovery and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Many are now saying the Justice Department withheld Brady material by not disclosing the January 6 footage.

However, it appears Justice Department prosecutors can put their hands up and claim they didn’t withhold exculpatory evidence because the footage was in possession of the legislative branch.

The January 6 Committee was in possession of the footage which means the DOJ can make the claim it was not required to produce it, says Jonathan Turley.

How convenient.

Excerpt from Jonathan Turley’s blog post (emphasis ours):