Joe Rogan on Biden: “How About the Fact that the Guy Who’s the President Right Now Can’t Form a F*cking Sentence” (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan commented on one the greatest media scandals of our time – which is saying a lot.

On Tuesday’s show, Rogan pointed out the absolute lies of the media by omission including the fact that Joe Biden “cannot form a f*cking sentence.”

The fake news media thinks the American people don’t notice these things. It is just more evidence that they really, really like you.

Joe Rogan: Like one of the great examples is what’s happening right now is this massive protest in France. A massive protest in France. 9 million people on the street. Literally. This is about the Social Security change. Macron in France takes his f*cking $80,000 watch off under the table while he’s talking to people about tightening up and about how you know, this has to be done. Like, the guy’s wearing a f*cking -find out what watch he was wearing. Because you’re a watch head… But the fact that this dork thought it was a good move to take his f*cking watch off under the table. And then there’s the protests in Israel. Enormous protests in Israel. Millions of people on the streets, and you’re not hearing a f*cking peep about it. All it is like, “January 6. January 6. Did you see what they did? January 6! Trump is coming back but January 6 looms large.” How about the fact that the guy who’s the president right now can’t form a fucking sentence? He makes up words and stumbles through things and no one says a godd*m thing about it.

Via Kanekoa.substack.

