Joe Manchin Tanks Biden Interior Nominee, Accuses Administration of Pandering to Climate Change Radicals

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia bucked his own party, blocking a Joe Biden nominee to the Department of the Interior over her vocal climate change activism.

Manchin may be a Democrat, but he represents a state that relies on energy production as a pillar of its economy.

Manchin also blasted the Biden administration for pandering to climate change radicals, which is absolutely correct.

FOX News reports:

Manchin tanks Biden nominee over climate activism Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced Friday he will block a key Department of Interior (DOI) nominee from moving forward over her climate activism. Manchin noted that his decision — which effectively kills President Biden’s nomination of Laura Daniel-Davis to serve as DOI’s assistant secretary for land and minerals management — came in response to an internal agency memo that was leaked last week. The memo showed that Daniel-Davis, who holds a lower position at DOI, signed off on an explicit decision to prioritize climate policies over energy security. “Today, I have also decided, as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, that I will not be moving forward the nomination of Laura Daniel-Davis as assistant secretary of the Department of Interior,” Manchin wrote in an op-ed for The Houston Chronicle.

Newsmax has more on this:

Manchin: ‘Consequences’ If Biden Panders to Climate Activists Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., accusing the Biden administration of pandering to climate activists, is threatening not to support its nominees going forward. Manchin made his comments in a column posted by the Houston Chronicle on Friday. “Now, as energy leaders from across the world are gathered in Houston for the annual CERAWeek conference, the issue of America’s energy security and the role of the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA] to address this challenge will no doubt be top of mind,” he wrote. “The fact is that the IRA was and is shaped to achieve one goal — energy security — by utilizing all our nation’s abundant resources. While the Biden Administration has continued to play political games and incorrectly frame the IRA as a climate change legislation, the truth is that the IRA is about securing America’s energy independence for the coming century.

The left is absolutely obsessed with climate change. It’s driving a majority of policy decisions in the Biden White House and they clearly don’t care about the effect this is having on the economy and average Americans.

Manchin did the right thing here.