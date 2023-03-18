Joe Biden Tells Irish Singer His Music Reminds Him of “When Scranton Died” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted H.E. Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a Shamrock presentation at the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Irish singer Niall Horan of One Direction performed at the White House on Friday.

“It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸” the singer said this week.

Biden put his arm around Niall Horan and told him he reminded him of “when Scranton died.”

“When you were singing, even though I’ve never lived in Ireland, I just kept thinking of the places that I did live. With my grandparents in Scranton when Scranton died. Not died, when Scranton, everything went south in Scranton,” Biden said.

Niall Horan looked down as Biden mumbled nonsense about Scranton.

