Joe Biden Repeats Lie About a Fire at His Home: “Every Piece of Furniture Had to Be Replaced” – Then Gets Lost on Stage (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

Biden repeated the lie about a fire at his home.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

“Lightning struck in a pond behind my house…it went underneath…it caught fire underneath the floorboards of my house…smoke that thick – all three stories… and every piece of furniture had to be replaced,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Then he got lost on stage.

WATCH:

Joe Biden has told a version of this tall tale many times.

He told this same lie to Colorado wildfire victims last year.

Biden also told a version of this lie last during a stop in Woodstock, New Hampshire.

“And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it, she got out safely, God willing, but having a significant portion of it burn, I could tell 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference. It makes a big difference,” Biden said last November.

It turns out the house didn’t burn down.

In 2004 lightning struck Biden’s home, starting a small kitchen fire (who hasn’t had a small kitchen fire?) – Jill reported the small fire and it was under control in 20 minutes.

Even WaPo’s ‘fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler called Biden out for this outrageous lie.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 