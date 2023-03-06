Joe Biden Repeats Lie About a Fire at His Home: “Every Piece of Furniture Had to Be Replaced” – Then Gets Lost on Stage (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

Biden repeated the lie about a fire at his home.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

“Lightning struck in a pond behind my house…it went underneath…it caught fire underneath the floorboards of my house…smoke that thick – all three stories… and every piece of furniture had to be replaced,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Then he got lost on stage.

WATCH:

Joe Biden has told a version of this tall tale many times.

He told this same lie to Colorado wildfire victims last year.

Biden also told a version of this lie last during a stop in Woodstock, New Hampshire.

“And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it, she got out safely, God willing, but having a significant portion of it burn, I could tell 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference. It makes a big difference,” Biden said last November.

It turns out the house didn’t burn down.

In 2004 lightning struck Biden’s home, starting a small kitchen fire (who hasn’t had a small kitchen fire?) – Jill reported the small fire and it was under control in 20 minutes.

Even WaPo’s ‘fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler called Biden out for this outrageous lie.