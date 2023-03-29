SICK. Joe Biden Laughs and Cracks a Joke When Asked if He Believes Christians Were Targeted in Nashville Shooting (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday returned to the White House after spending an afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.
Biden’s visit to North Carolina was a disaster.
Joe Biden needed his handlers to guide him around a semiconductor plant.
Biden stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn.
A reporter asked Biden if he believes Christians were targeted in the Nashville shooting.
A transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday.
“Do you believe Christians were targeted in the Nashville shooting?” a reporter asked Biden.
“I have no idea!” Biden said.
“[Senator] Josh Hawley believes they were! What do you say to that?” the reporter said.
Biden cracked a lame joke and laughed.
“Well I probably don’t then! Ha ha ha ha!” Biden said.
What a sick, evil man.
WATCH:
Reporter to Biden: Josh Hawley thinks Christians were targeted
Biden: I probably don’t then.
*Laughs* I’m just joking. pic.twitter.com/PJfjQ0DLfI
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 29, 2023