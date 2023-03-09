Joe Biden in Philadelphia: “We Brought Down Inflation Seven Months in a Row. We’re Gonna Whip It” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Philadelphia to deliver a budget proposal which includes $2 trillion in tax hikes.

Republicans are expected to reject Biden’s ridiculous budget proposal.

House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday blasted Joe Biden.

President Biden just delivered his budget to Congress, and it is completely unserious. He proposes trillions in new taxes that you and your family will pay directly or through higher costs. Mr. President: Washington has a spending problem, NOT a revenue problem. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 9, 2023

Biden absurdly claimed his Regime has “brought down inflation seven months in a row.”

“We brought down inflation seven months in a row. We’re gonna whip it,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "We brought down inflation seven months in a row. We're gonna whip it." Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office. Inflation is 6.4% today. pic.twitter.com/WjmWnU37JK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2023

This is a brazen lie.

Inflation skyrocketed shortly after Joe Biden was sworn into office because of his tax-and-spend policies.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure revealed prices rose 0.6% in January, higher than expected.

The monthly and yearly numbers came in higher than expectations. Much of the increase came in food and energy prices.

In fact, inflation is so out of control that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week said interest rates will ‘likely to be higher’ than previously anticipated.