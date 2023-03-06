Joe Biden in Alabama: “I Was a Student Up North in the Civil Rights Movement.. I Remember Feeling How Guilty I Was I Wasn’t Here…” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday delivered remarks commemorating Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama.

Biden falsely claimed he was involved in the Civil Rights movement.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

“I was a student up north in the civil rights movement. I remember feeling how guilty I was I wasn’t here…” Biden said.

This never happened.

VIDEO:

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH: