Joe Biden Gets Lost Again After Speech at Semiconductor Plant (VIDEO)

Joe got lost again.

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Durham, North Carolina to visit a semiconductor plant.

Biden needed guidance as soon as he arrived to the plant.

A handler was caught on a hot mic giving Biden basic instructions on how to walk and where to stand.

*HOT MIC* Hot Mic shows handler instructing Biden to go "down the ramp" then "stay on your blue mark."pic.twitter.com/gsZ3VnHwCC — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 28, 2023

Biden’s speech was full of lies and embarrassing gaffes.

At one point Joe Biden said, “I sent flowers to your wife. I don’t know about you. You better damn well be on time for that dinner. He has dinner later tonight, I’m not gonna tell you the time because you may want to go to the same restaurant.”

Biden wandered around looking lost after his speech.

Joe Biden’s handlers had to tell him where to go.

