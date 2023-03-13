Joe Biden at Naval Base in San Diego: “I’m Their Commander-In-Chief, Right?” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday traveled to San Diego to meet with the British and Australian Prime Ministers to discuss the submarine deal.

Biden arrived in San Diego after he mumbled through remarks and tried to reassure the public that ‘the banking system is safe’ after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed.

Biden’s daughter (and shower partner) Ashley Biden joined Joe in San Diego on Monday.

Biden delivered remarks on the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership from Naval Base Point Loma.

“The meeting was scheduled so the leaders can discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS, the White House announced, and is expected to outline how Australia will acquire up to five nuclear-powered submarines from the United States as part of the agreement, according to the White House. Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.” NBC San Diego reported.

At one point Joe Biden shouted at Navy personnel and said, “I’m their commander-in-Chief, right?”

