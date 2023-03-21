Joe Biden: “Any Woman Who I’m Giving One Medal to Please Don’t Get Angry with Me If I Mess Up Your Hair” (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Tuesday evening hosted an Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony.

Biden presented a National Medal of Arts award to Bruce Springsteen and others.

Biden told the female award recipients he may mess up their hair.

“Any woman who I’m giving one medal to, please don’t get angry with me if I mess up your hair,” Biden said to laughs.

