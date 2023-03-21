Joe Biden: “Any Woman Who I’m Giving One Medal to Please Don’t Get Angry with Me If I Mess Up Your Hair” (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Tuesday evening hosted an Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony.
Biden presented a National Medal of Arts award to Bruce Springsteen and others.
President Biden presents National Medal of Arts to Bruce @springsteen.
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 21, 2023
Biden told the female award recipients he may mess up their hair.
He is obsessed with sniffing hair so maybe he was hoping to get a sniff?
“Any woman who I’m giving one medal to, please don’t get angry with me if I mess up your hair,” Biden said to laughs.
Isn’t this sexist?
VIDEO:
Biden: "Any woman who I'm giving one medal to, please don't get angry with me if I mess up your hair."
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 21, 2023