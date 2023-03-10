Joe Biden: “All Told, We’ve Created More Than 12,000 Jobs Since I Took Office” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the February jobs report.

“Nonfarm payrolls rose by 311,000 for the month, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was above the 225,000 Dow Jones estimate and a sign that the employment market is still hot.” CNBC reported.

Joe Biden bragged about inflation and gas prices even though inflation rates and fuel prices are much higher now than when he was sworn into office.

Then he dropped this gem…

“All told, we’ve created more than 12,000 – 12,000 jobs since I took office,” Biden said.

He’s shot.

VIDEO: