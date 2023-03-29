Joe Biden After Transgender Terrorist Murders Christians: When We Invest in Young People, Protect the LGBTQ+ Individuals, Our Societies Are Stronger (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted the Summit for Democracy with a pledge to spend $690 million on so-called democracy programs around the world.
120 global leaders joined the virtual summit on Wednesday.
Biden began the event by apologizing for having a bad cold.
So colds are back?
Joe Biden said the US needs to protect the LGBTQ+ community in his remarks to the global leaders.
This is barely two days after a transgender terrorist murdered 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.
“When we advance equality and racial justice and invest in young people, protect the LGBTQ+ individuals, our societies are not only fair but they’re stronger and more successful,” Biden said.
Biden: "When we advance equality and racial justice and invest in young people, protect the LGBTQ+ individuals, our societies are not only fair but they're stronger and more successful." pic.twitter.com/PEk1Xi59yT
Joe Biden on Tuesday cracked a lame joke and laughed when asked if he believes Christians were targeted by the transgender terrorist.
“Do you believe Christians were targeted in the Nashville shooting?” a reporter asked Biden.
“I have no idea!” Biden said.
“[Senator] Josh Hawley believes they were! What do you say to that?” the reporter said.
“Well I probably don’t then! Ha ha ha ha!” Biden said.
What a sick, evil man.
Reporter to Biden: Josh Hawley thinks Christians were targeted
Biden: I probably don’t then.
*Laughs* I’m just joking. pic.twitter.com/PJfjQ0DLfI
