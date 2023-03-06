Jim Jordan Calls in 16 FBI Officials Identified by Whistleblowers to Testify Before Congress – Democrats Quickly Defend Unnamed Corrupt FBI Officials

On Friday, March 3rd, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) requested testimony from 16 current and former FBI employees and whistleblowers. A letter was sent to crooked FBI Director Chris Wray.

Chairman Jordan, who also chairs the Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee, named in the letter 16 individuals, all of whom are current or recent FBI employees and had been named by the three witnesses in the closed-door interviews,

The FBI whistleblowers testified that the FBI put an abnormally heavy focus on January 6 cases.

From the letter.

Several of the 16 individuals currently hold positions such as special agent in charge or assistant special agent in charge. The witnesses questioned so far this year include George Hill, a retired national security intelligence supervisor in the FBI’s Boston Field Office; Steve Friend, a former Florida-based FBI special agent; and Garret O’Boyle, a suspended Kansas-based FBI special agent. They were questioned in closed-door transcribed interviews by Republican and Democrat members of the Judiciary Committee, under which the weaponization subcommittee is housed. According to the interview transcriptions and notes, Hill and Friend testified in detail about how they felt certain leaders at the FBI had an abnormally heavy focus on cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot. Hill and Friend, among their various allegations, said they worked in an environment where agents were pressured by their superiors to prioritize cases related to “domestic violent extremism” and inflate the number of such cases in the aftermath of the riot.

As predicted, Democrats quickly attacked the whistleblowers.

Multiple left-leaning media outlets, including CNN, the New York Times, and Rolling Stone magazine, first provided glimpses of the three agents’ testimonies and backgrounds in reports on Thursday, which coincided with Democrats releasing a 316-page report that same day on their takeaways from the interviews with the three individuals. The Democrats claimed the three witnesses were “not, in fact, ‘whistleblowers,’” contending they had “put forward a wide range of conspiracy theories” but no “actual evidence of wrongdoing” by the FBI or Justice Department. Jordan spokesman Russell Dye told Breitbart News the details in Thursday’s media reports and in the Democrat publication were based on “cherry-picked excerpts of testimony” designed “to attack brave whistleblowers who risked their careers to speak out.”

Democrats are defending the lawless FBI. This is not a surprise since the FBI and DNC work together in tandem to terrorize and abuse the American people.

Newsmax reported: