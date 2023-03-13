Jen Psaki Pushes Confusing Claim Regarding Joe Biden’s Schedule When Trying to Defend Old Joe (VIDEO)

Jen Psaki went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to give her perspective regarding Joe Biden’s speech about two bank failures that have worried the stock market and raised fears of another catastrophic financial crisis.

As the TGP’s Joe Hoft reported, Biden tried to reassure the nation about the banking segment of the economy as his Administration announced over the weekend that it was bailing out two banks – Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

Biden looked utterly pathetic as slurred his words and mumbled while talking about the bailouts. As he spoke, Western Alliance Bank dropped in value.

He also neglected to mention that the US is covering for his CCP buddies and their venture capital business seeking American dollars.

Unsurprisingly, Psaki opted against addressing Biden’s actual remarks, instead emphasizing the intent behind his comments. While doing so, however, she accidentally revealed a damning truth about Biden’s schedule.

Psaki said:

It’s important to note, President Biden does nothing at 9:00 AM. He is a night owl. So the fact that he is doing this at 9:00 AM anyway speaks to how vital the White House recognizes it is for him to have his voice out there conveying that to the American public.

WATCH:

Psaki: “President Biden does nothing at 9 AM… The fact that he [giving a speech about the bank failure] at 9 AM speaks to how vital the White House recognizes it is.”

pic.twitter.com/mZxMAsUW9j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 13, 2023

As Spencer Brown from Townhall.com points out though, there is a problem with the “night owl” claim. He linked to a CNN article written back in 2021 explaining that Biden goes to bed early.

Here is an excerpt of the piece:

Unlike his most recent predecessors – night owls who spent the dark hours reading briefing materials (President Barack Obama) or watching television (President Donald Trump) – Biden is more of an early-to-bed type.

So our so-called president refuses to not only wakes up late, he insists on sleeping during hours when leadership is might be desperately needed.

So much for being ready for a 3 AM call. President Donald Trump, the ultimate night owl, never had this problem.