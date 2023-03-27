JAMES O’KEEFE STRIKES AGAIN – BIGGEST DROP SINCE ACORN! O’Keefe Media Group Exposes VAST NETWORK of Democrat Donation Harvesters – CAUGHT IN CRIMINAL ACTS! – BREAKING TOMORROW!

He’s Ba-ack!
Investigative journalist James O’Keefe III is COMING IN HOT!

The legendary journalist released a teaser video on Monday from his next MASSIVE INVESTIGATION of the Democrat’s VAST NETWORK of donation harvesters.
** MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATION HARVESTING
** HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL DROPS
** CROSSING NUMEROUS STATES!

THIS IS BREAKING TOMORROW.

James O’Keefe dropped the teaser video tonight!


Make sure you’re subscribed with notifications on! Visit www.okeefemediagroup.com for more.

This may be BIGGER THAN ACORN!

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters.

EXCLUSIVE: “Campaign Finance Mules” Identified in Georgia Senate Race – Democrat Raphael Warnock Received Over $24 Million from Hundreds of UNEMPLOYED Donors Giving Over 358,000 Donations

