“It’s Going to be a Bloodbath!” – Video of Massachusetts Man Threatening to Kill Everybody on the Plane Before Stabbing Flight Attendant Released

Video of the Massachusetts man arrested for attempting to open the exit door and stab a flight attendant on a United flight from Los Angeles to Boston Sunday evening was released.

Passengers jumped into action and tackled Francisco Severo Torres, 33, after he tried to stab a flight attendant with a broken spoon.

Nobody on board was injured.

The incident happened shortly before the plane was scheduled to land at Logan International Airport on Sunday.

“Approximately 45 minutes prior to landing, the flight crew received an alarm in the cockpit that a starboard side door located between the first class and coach sections of the aircraft was disarmed. Upon inspection, a flight attendant found that the door’s locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position – approximately a quarter of the way towards the towards the unlocked position – and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the “disarmed” position. The flight attendant reported this to the captain and flight crew after securing the door and emergency slide.” the Justice Department said in a press release.

Torres threatened to kill everybody on the plane.

“I will kill every man on this plane!” Torres shouted. “Where’s Homeland Security?!”

He continued, “Where are they diverting us? Wherever they are taking us, it’s going to be a bloodbath!”

“I’m taking over this plane!” he shouted as he held up a weapon.

Male passengers immediately jumped into action and tackled Torres as he stabbed a flight attendant in the neck.

Torres was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, according to the Justice Department.

VIDEO: