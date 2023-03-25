IT WAS A SETUP: NEW REPORT Reveals NUMEROUS Undercover DC Police Infiltrating Trump J-6 Crowd – Urging Them to Move to The Capitol and Climb Scaffolding #FedSurrection

IT WAS ALL A SETUP.



More DC Operatives working the J6 Crowd:

Via NOVA Campaigns.

1. Body cam wearer / blue bracelet

2. PB orange hat wearer / snow pants

3. Blue North Face Jacket & jeans

4. Bicycle rider

NOVA Campaigns published new video and photos of government informants inside the Trump crowds on January 6. The operatives were directed crowds to climb the US Capitol scaffolding and to move to the US Capitol.

This is just more evidence that the entire operation was planned, paid for, instigated and carried out by the US government, FBI, DC Police, and NYC police.

The entire riot was orchestrated and carried out by government operatives.

Their evil is being exposed.

DC Metro performed illegal acts:

— Crossed restricted lines

-= Encouraged crowd to go into Capitol grounds, climb scaffolding

— Solicited help to climb scaffolding

— Joined crowd in cheers to rush Capitol

Via NOVA Campaigns.

Undercover @DCPoliceDept bicycle driver stands right beside rolled up “Restricted Area” green fencing on west side of @uscapitol Jan 6 He speaks to three other undercovers (blue jacket, orange hat, and camera wearer) before 3x other cops walk up to west steps, north end pic.twitter.com/J9xkG9XNZo — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 25, 2023

The orange hats were feds and/or DC cops. The blue bands were feds and/or DC cops.

You can clearly see in this undercover @DCPoliceDept body camera footage from January 6, that police wore bracelets for quick identification on @uscapitol grounds This was previously noted in DC Metro guidance & Intel documents in preparation for January 6th protests pic.twitter.com/JWnJPtbR66 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 25, 2023

This was the greatest crime against the American people since the Tuskeegee syphilis experiments.

There are at least 4x undercover @DCPoliceDept officers in this new footage 1. Body cam wearer / blue bracelet

2. PB orange hat wearer / snow pants

3. Blue North Face Jacket & jeans

4. Bicycle rider pic.twitter.com/fuOzBxKMNe — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 25, 2023

This should make every honest American’s blood boil.

Previously: